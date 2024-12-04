Quick recap: Kansas' rocky offense leads to first loss against Creighton

Kansas suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Creighton 76-63 in Omaha on Wednesday night. Creighton's trio of Pop Isaacs, Steven Ashworth, and Ryan Kalkbrenner combined for xx of the Blue Jays' points.





The Jayhawks' offense did not look crisp, as Creighton's defense forced a lot of tough looks inside. Kansas shot 36% from the floor and was outrebounded 44-31. Dajuan Harris went 6/21 from the floor but finished with 15 points. Hunter Dickinson was limited to four shot attempts.





First half

Creighton got off to a hot start after Jamiya Neal beat AJ Storr for two easy buckets, leading to a quick sub. Pop Isaacs and Jackson McAndrew hit two straight threes to force an early Kansas timeout with the Blue Jays leading 10-2.





The Blue Jays blitzed the Jayhawks from three as Isaacs made two more and Steven Ashworth made a triple from the top of the key. Kansas started 1/6 from three while Creighton was 5/8, leading 21-11 at the under-12 timeout.





Kansas inched into the deficit after Creighton hit a cold stretch, missing three straight shots. David Coit hit a three, Dajuan Harris hit a floater, and the Jayhawks were down seven with 6:46 left in the half.





The Jayhawks couldn't get things going from deep, while Ashworth hit a logo three in KJ Adams' face to put Creighton ahead 33-22 going into the under-four timeout.





Kansas had a chance to cut into the lead close to halftime after Harris hit a corner three to cut the deficit to eight. However, Creighton punched right back, with Mason Miller hitting a triple to push the Blue Jays' lead back to 13, 41-28.





Mayo hit a three before the half, and Kansas was down 41-31 at halftime. He led Kansas with 12 points while Harris had eight, although he was shooting 3/12 from the floor. The Jayhawks shot 37% as a team and were being outrebounded 23-13.

Second half

Kansas scored seven points in 80 seconds to cut Creighton's lead to 41-38. Greg McDermott called an early timeout after Dajuan Harris knocked down two shots.





Adams put the Jayhawks down one but Creighton had a run of its own to regain a comfortable advantage. Isaacs hit two more threes as part of an 8-0 run to extend the Blue Jays' lead 49-40. Bill Self got a technical foul and Ashworth made both free throws to make it 51-40.





AJ Storr caught fire to get Kansas back in the game. He scored nine straight for the Jayhawks, but Isaacs had five of his own. Storr's three made the score 56-51 at the under-12 timeout.





Creighton had answers for every time the Jayhawks tried to get back in the game. Ashworth hit a three to cap off a 7-0 run to make it a 65-53 game.





Kansas went ice cold to effectively pencil in the loss. The Jayhawks went scoreless for over four minutes and missed 10 of 11 shots over a long stretch in the second half. Creighton took a 16-point lead into the under-four timeout.





The Jayhawks couldn't get anything going over the final four minutes to drop their first game of the season.