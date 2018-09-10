This week in the Rivals Roundtable, basketball analysts Eric Bossi , Corey Evans and Dan McDonald give their opinions on a number of topics. Should anybody be on commitment watch this weekend? Is John Calipari ahead of the game? Plus much more.

Bossi: Kansas doesn’t have any commitments, but it is starting to fire up on the recruiting trail and is anybody really going to bet against it making a run? Top 35 Samuell Williamson was on campus last weekend (he sees Texas A&M this weekend) and while he didn’t commit, the Jayhawks are still in a good spot.

Soon to be four-stars

Isaac McBride and Christian Braun both look to be pretty high on the Jayhawks and the big fish like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Matthew Hurt, James Wiseman, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and others are getting ready to roll through Lawrence. Maybe it won’t be today, maybe it won’t be tomorrow but it would be surprising if the Jayhawks don’t hit Signing Day with a top 10 or top five class.