Sam Simpson recaps Kansas visit, busy fall with several stops

“I thought the campus was really nice,” Simpson said. “I liked the historic feeling of the stone buildings. I was pretty excited to see the progress on the stadium. It stood out to me that guys were already coming back on Sunday morning ready to work for the next week.”

The offensive lineman from Wisconsin watched the game and then took a short drive to Lawrence to see the campus. He stayed overnight on Saturday, so he could make the visit and see the facilities on Sunday.

Simpson is using the season to get out and see several colleges and visit with coaches. One of his trips this fall was Kansas City as he watched the Jayhawks play TCU.

The Jayhawks are in the mix for offensive lineman Samuel Simpson , who is garnering interest from several Big 10 and Big 12 programs.

The Kansas coaches have been recruiting Simpson for some time and he is hearing from several staff members.

“Coach Agpalsa, Coach Ianello, and Coach Cerroni are the main coaches I have been talking to,” Simpson said. “Building relationships with these coaches has been awesome. These coaches are all very relatable and many of them have connections back to Wisconsin. I have had a few conversations with Coach Leipold which I appreciate.”

Simpson toured the new football stadium renovations that are ongoing. The $450 million project is set to be completed before the start of next season.

“Kansas is very committed to supporting the football program,” he said. “I was impressed that the coaches and team have been so flexible with all the temporary facilities and arrangements.”

This fall Simpson has put in a lot of travel miles taking in different venues including Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. He said of the schools who have offered he talks the most with Iowa State, Kansas and Wisconsin.

He is staying patient through the recruiting process, visiting with coaches and learning more about each program. Academics will also play a big role when he chooses a school.

“Academics and coaches are at the top of the list right now,” Simpson said. “I am still learning about the process and taking advice on how to make the right decision. I am still discussing that very question with my family and friends often.”