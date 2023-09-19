The match up taking place on Saturday between Kansas and BYU is going to be a big game for both teams, but for the Lassiter family, it will be so much more. As a family they support each other, especially during football season. When Kansas cornerback Kwinton Lassiter stepped in front of a Missouri State receiver in week one to nab his first interception of the season, he knew immediately what to do next. On the sideline stood his brother, Kwamie, who played wide receiver at Kansas for five seasons, and Kwinton’s twin brother Kwincy. He went over to give the ball to Kwamie, who was ready to receive a gift during the game. “Before the game, [Kwamie] kind of said ‘get a pick and give me the ball,’ so it kind of worked out,” Kwinton said. “He was right there.” After a quick stay in Lawrence, Kwamie, Kwincy and their mother, Ericka were up early to catch a 6 a.m. flight to go watch their other brother, Darius, play in BYU’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Darius Lassiter is currently in his second season of division one football. Last season, he was playing for Eastern Michigan, where he led the team in receiving. He capped off his career at Eastern Michigan with a six catch, 108 yard, two touchdown performance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. After going in the transfer portal and picking BYU, the Lassiter family knew that Sept. 23 was going to be a special day. They’ve dubbed this Saturday's game between KU and BYU as “Battle of the Brothers.” There’s a lot of history in Lawrence for the Lassiter’s, starting with the late Kwamie Sr., who played defensive back for the Jayhawks from 1992-1994. He had an NFL career hat spanned 10 years. The family has felt the connection with the community ever since, making the game special for Darius. “I’d rather have the game be a home game,” Darius said lightheartedly. “Just having the opportunity to go back to Lawrence, just having a lot of history there not just with us but prior to that with our dad, and KJ as well.”

The Lassiter family has a long-time bond with KU starting with Kwamie Sr. in 1992

Ericka was grateful that the game could be played in Lawrence. “To actually be able to see both of them play together on a field where their dad played is going to be awesome,” she said. Kwinton got an inside look into Kansas football before his career started at Kansas as he watched his older brother play through some tough times for the program. However, being part meant that much more to him once the Jayhawks started to right the ship. “It was everything,” Kwinton said. “Even from watching my brother being here. Just those 2-10 seasons and whatever the case is. Seeing this work we did come together means a lot.” Kwamie is relishing the match up that lies ahead with his two younger brothers watching in the same stadium that he and his father played college football at. “It’s a special place,” Kwamie said. “I always love coming back to Lawrence. I hope DL goes for 100 or something, but KU wins and Kwinton gets two picks." The family is going all in for this event. Ericka stated that there would be several family members in attendance, while watch parties go on in Virginia (Kwamie Sr.’s home state) and Arizona (Where Ericka resides.) There will even be t-shirts that will say ‘Battle of the Brothers’ on them. The scenario of having two brothers playing against each other is rare, and everyone is making the most out of it. “There's nothing more to say than just blessed to be able to have the opportunity to play each other,” Darius said, “Not too many families get to do that." Darius is also trying to get through to Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland to try and let the two brothers go at it all game. “I’m trying to get [Kwinton] to get his coordinator to get him on me the whole game,” Darius said. “Hopefully the match up does come. I know his tricks, he knows mine.” Saturday will be the first time they have played against each other. They were teammates at Lawrence Free State, and also overlapped at another alma mater of Kwamie Sr. at Butler Community College. Kwinton, who was there before Darius, was extremely helpful to his younger brother. “Just having him around just helped me feel like I was already there for two years already like he was,” Darius said. "Us being connected, us living together, having each other to depend on out there, that just made the experience even better.” Darius played his way to NJCAA All-American status as he was fourth in the nation in touchdowns with 10 during his last year as a Grizzly. Kwinton also had a special experience at Butler County. “There’s a lot of dawgs there that you don’t even realize,” Kwinton said. “I look back on it and those were some of the best moments of my life and I appreciate the opportunity to go there." Kwinton finished playing with one brother, and then was able to play with another as Darius stayed at Butler when Kwinton went to Lawrence.

The Lassiter's have always been around the Kansas football program