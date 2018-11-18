Sources have confirmed to Jayhawk Slant that Les Miles is expected to be the next head coach at Kansas. I have also confirmed an announcement is expected to come this afternoon.

Miles is on the way to Kansas right now.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Friday afternoon the two sides were in negotiations. Miles and LSU agreed to a $1.5 million settlement announced on Thursday clearing out his previous buyout.

Long and Miles go back to their days together at Michigan. Bo Schembechler hired both to Michigan and they spent six years together. Having a long-standing relationship was a big reason Miles and Long will have a chance to work together again. They grew up in Ohio about three hours apart.

Miles took his first head coaching job at Oklahoma State after leaving the Dallas Cowboys. Oklahoma State was 3-8 when he took over. After his first year he led Oklahoma State to three straight bowl games.

In 2005 he was hired by LSU where he guided them to a 114-34 record and won a national title in 2007. He was the national coach of the year in 2011. His combined record with Oklahoma State and LSU is 141-55. Miles was 42-23 against teams ranked in the top 25.

Miles is married to Kathy and have four children Kathryn “Smacker”, Leslie “Manny”, Ben and Macy.

We will now start to focus on what coaches could be on Miles staff and track several recruits we believe could be on the radar.