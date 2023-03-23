Spencer Lovell is qualified to know what structure looks like at the Power Five level. Lovell started his career playing several games at Arizona State.

Last year he transferred to Cal, where he started the first three games until he suffered a season-ending injury.

Kansas is the third Power Five school he has attended. When he was recruited to KU there was a lot of talk about culture, and it has lived up to what he was told.

“The thing about the culture that they set here is those little things make a big difference,” Lovell said. “The little stuff matters. So, doing that stuff on a daily basis becomes part of your process. When you build a good culture, we can hold people accountable and call people out, then you're going to have a great culture and you'll be able to have a player-led team. I thought that was really cool. I think the culture here compared to the other three universities is the strongest I've seen.”

Lovell said although he is a veteran offensive lineman with experience he comes to Kansas with a humble approach.

“You just want to come in and really you don't want to be that guy that's super not humble,” Lovell said. “You want to be humble; you want to be. I guess curious is the best thing I would say. Just trying to figure out stuff. And then I guess the biggest part, too, is just building relationships with people. Not necessarily just what can you do for me, but actually get to know people and build a relationship there.”

Lovell said this might be the deepest offensive line he has been a part of. Watch everything Lovell had to say in his first interview since joining the KU program.