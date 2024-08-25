PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Tristan Fletcher, Logan Brantley coming off good fall camps

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Tristan Fletcher and Logan Brantley are two names mentioned in fall camp that were doing good things at the linebacker position.

Last year Fletcher played mainly on special teams, but this year could increase his snaps at linebacker. He talked about what has changed in his game.

“What's changing I think is just the attention to detail, because I transferred from JUCO to here, and it was kind of a big jump,” Fletcher said. “And then I had to really understand the game a little bit more. And over time it's like, ‘Okay, the small things do matter.’ So that's what changed a lot for me is that you can't just go out there and just play. You have to pay attention to the details in the game.”

Logan Brantley is working at different linebacker positions after redshirting
Brantley was one of the top recruits in Colorado when he signed with the Jayhawks. He helped lead Cherry Creek to a state title and was an all-state selection. Last season he redshirted and has a better understanding of the defense.

“I've learned just trying to be a consistent player,” Brantley said. “Sometimes I got a lot of energy on the field so I can focus on some things that don't matter. So just trying to stay consistent throughout the whole fall camp has been one of my biggest things to work on. So just being the same player every play, and just doing the right job.”

Brantley played different positions in high school, but is a full-time linebacker at Kansas. He said he has been playing the HAWK and the WILL spots.

“I always liked just being in space and things like that, so I didn't play safety for too long,” Brantley said. “It was just kind of to help my team out and things like that. But it hasn't been really a big switch. And I've always just liked to hit people.”

See more from Brantley and Fletcher in our media day interview.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
