“What's changing I think is just the attention to detail, because I transferred from JUCO to here, and it was kind of a big jump,” Fletcher said. “And then I had to really understand the game a little bit more. And over time it's like, ‘Okay, the small things do matter.’ So that's what changed a lot for me is that you can't just go out there and just play. You have to pay attention to the details in the game.”

Last year Fletcher played mainly on special teams, but this year could increase his snaps at linebacker. He talked about what has changed in his game.

Tristan Fletcher and Logan Brantley are two names mentioned in fall camp that were doing good things at the linebacker position.

Brantley was one of the top recruits in Colorado when he signed with the Jayhawks. He helped lead Cherry Creek to a state title and was an all-state selection. Last season he redshirted and has a better understanding of the defense.

“I've learned just trying to be a consistent player,” Brantley said. “Sometimes I got a lot of energy on the field so I can focus on some things that don't matter. So just trying to stay consistent throughout the whole fall camp has been one of my biggest things to work on. So just being the same player every play, and just doing the right job.”

Brantley played different positions in high school, but is a full-time linebacker at Kansas. He said he has been playing the HAWK and the WILL spots.

“I always liked just being in space and things like that, so I didn't play safety for too long,” Brantley said. “It was just kind of to help my team out and things like that. But it hasn't been really a big switch. And I've always just liked to hit people.”

