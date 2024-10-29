WATCH: Bill Self talks after Washburn win

in other news
WATCH: Bill Self previews Washburn game and more
On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media in Lawrence to Preview the Washburn game and more.
What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?
For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
Kansas’ costly miscues add up again in loss to Kansas State
For the second straight season, the Jayhawks lost the Sunflower Showdown that went down to the final drive.
Thoughts after a re-watch of the KSU game and moving forward
After re-watching the KSU game here are some thoughts the morning after and the challenges moving forward.
Watch: See reaction from players after the Kansas State game
The players met with the media after another loss that went down to the final drive. See what the players had to say.
Kansas defeated Washburn, 84-53, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. On the night, the Jayhawks were led by David Coit (19), Zeke Mayo (16), Rylan Griffen (14) and Flory Bidunga (10) led the way for Kansas.
After the game, Bill Self spoke to the media.
