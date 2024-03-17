Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, will open up its NCAA Tournament run against Samford, the No. 14 seed, on Thursday, March 16, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kansas, which finished the regular season with an overall record of 22-10 and 10-8 in the Big 12, is currently on a two-game losing streak. The Jayhawks lost their final regular-season game of the year at Houston, 76-46, and, in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas fell to Cincinnati, 72-52.

Against Houston, Kevin McCullar, Jr., was limited due to a bone bruise in his left knee, while Hunter Dickinson suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second half against the Cougars.

In Wednesday night's loss to Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, both McCullar, Jr., and Dickinson were unavailable against the Bearcats.

Kansas head coach Bill Self, while addressing the media following Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show, provided the very latest on both McCullar, Jr., and Dickinson.

"Yeah, Hunt's doing great,” said Self. “He's actually practiced the last two days, non-contact, so we've done a lot of dry stuff. So that way he could be out there and then he'll go contact tomorrow.

“Kevin, I haven't seen do anything,” he added. “The entire game plan on him was hopefully on Monday he can be good to go and if he's not good to go tomorrow, then he won't be and then we'll hope on Tuesday. But I don't know as much about Kevin as I do Hunt.”



