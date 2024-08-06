For a player who only has one career drive under his belt, redshirt junior quarterback Ben Easters commands a lot of respect from both his coaches and peers. Through his leadership and character, Easters has provided value despite rarely seeing the field over the past four years.

Lance Leipold had high praise for Easters on Monday. He talked about how he understands his role and is consistent with it, as well as being respected in the locker room.

“Ben's one that continues though, as the program has changed some faces, continues to be well respected,” Leipold said. “When he says something, you know, it's received really well and taken to heart and even though he may not be high on the depth chart and that's really neat to see. To have someone as completely unselfish as he is to help this team, I think others take notice.”

Easters embraces that role of being an off-the-field resource to help the other quarterbacks. He’s always seen greeting Jalon Daniels as he comes off the field, offering advice or positive reinforcement.

“We’ve gotten to build a great bond, a great relationship,” Easters said of him and Daniels. “I like to help Jalon try and stay even-keeled because he’s getting fired up from everywhere else. I try to be the first to greet him, give him positive reinforcement every time, just make sure he’s chill.”

Keeping Daniels chill is the easy part, as Easters called him “one of the most poised individuals” that he knows.

Easters has also taken youngsters like Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall under his wing. He said he enjoys seeing how they’ve grown over time.

“I think something that's been really cool for me is just watching these guys grow,” Easters said. “Whether or not I get on the field, like I can pour all of myself into these guys. And it’s been a really great opportunity to really just be able to give my all to them every day, regardless of whether I’m on the field or off the field.”

Marshall talked about how Easters has been a resource for him, calling him “one of my favorite guys.”

“Every time I ask him a question, he helps me, he always goes through it with me,” Marshall said. “I think having Ben here has helped me a lot because he always does show me the way.”