Blake Thompson sets three visits, Jayhawks on the list
Things are about to move fast for Blake Thompson.
The defensive back from Blinn College has seen his recruiting pick up over the last few weeks and he is going to have his pick of Power Five options.
Kansas is one of the schools who has made quick progress with him over the last two weeks.
“You know with the JUCO process, you get a couple phone calls and you have to be ready to go,” Thompson said. “Kansas called me and told me to get ready because they were going to offer it. And they offered. I'm just finding a place to go home and go get ready for the college season.”
Thompson has been hearing from cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson. One reason the two made a fast bond is they are from the same area.
“The program is a building block for sure, that's what he told me, that they're constantly building,” Thompson said. “I wouldn't mind being a part of that building block to help Kansas bring home a Big 12 Championship.
He continued: “And then talking to Coach Peterson, he's from kind of the same area I'm from. So, we agree on lots of things, so that's a great thing to have with the coaching staff and all also the players. A lot of people from the same area relate to a lot more stuff than other people would from other areas.”
When Peterson made his first call to Thompson, he evaluated his film with the defensive staff. One reason the Jayhawks offered was his ability to play several spots in the defensive backfield.
“He said he likes my versatility, and it shows a lot,” Thompson said. “He said I can play field, can cover, and also nickel. So that's what he likes about me the most, my versatility.”
The next two weeks will be crucial for his college future. He will take his first official visit this weekend to Iowa State. The Cyclones were the first to offer him a scholarship. That will be followed by a visit to Missouri. His last visit will be May 6 to Kansas.
Thompson is a full qualifier so he will be able to leave after the semester and enroll at a college for the summer.
He said there are several things he is looking for when he makes his decision.
“I’m looking for good benefits coming out of college just in case I don't make it to that end goal,” he said. “So, there's that degree, also the alumni because alumni has a lot to do with teams nowadays. I'll for sure look at the alumni, and also the location of the school. Kansas doesn’t have a bad location at all. And then the basketball team is booming, so all we need to do is bring the football program up.”
In a little over a month Thompson will pack up and move to the school he chooses. Although the window is short for deciding, he wants to make the right choice and does not have a final date in mind.
“I don't want to rush this process,” he said. “I don’t have an exact date, but it will be coming soon.”