Blake Thompson sets three visits, Jayhawks on the list

Things are about to move fast for Blake Thompson.

The defensive back from Blinn College has seen his recruiting pick up over the last few weeks and he is going to have his pick of Power Five options.

Kansas is one of the schools who has made quick progress with him over the last two weeks.

“You know with the JUCO process, you get a couple phone calls and you have to be ready to go,” Thompson said. “Kansas called me and told me to get ready because they were going to offer it. And they offered. I'm just finding a place to go home and go get ready for the college season.”

Thompson has been hearing from cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson. One reason the two made a fast bond is they are from the same area.

“The program is a building block for sure, that's what he told me, that they're constantly building,” Thompson said. “I wouldn't mind being a part of that building block to help Kansas bring home a Big 12 Championship.

He continued: “And then talking to Coach Peterson, he's from kind of the same area I'm from. So, we agree on lots of things, so that's a great thing to have with the coaching staff and all also the players. A lot of people from the same area relate to a lot more stuff than other people would from other areas.”