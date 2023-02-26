Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland used the offseason to go back over the defense and look over detail he could find to improve going into spring football.

Borland said he looked at everything from how the team does their meetings to how they practice.

He is hoping to see improvement from a defense he believes improved from 2021 to 2022.

“We have to be honest with ourselves.” Borland said. “I think there has been improvement defensively from year one to year two in about every area. I don't think to the level of improvement that anybody's satisfied with. And that's, some of that is, players, its coaches, its scheme, it's process. There's all those things.”

Borland has studied his defense from top to bottom. He watched film and met with staff. He has looked over the statistics but does not always use them as a metric.

“We've really looked hard at all of those areas, and I try not to just look at statistics all the time,” he said. “I think statistics can lie just as much as anything else. I know that we're a better defense than we were a year ago. It doesn't always show up like you want it to in rankings and things like that. But I say all that knowing that we've got to make more progress.”