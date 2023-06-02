Bryson Hayes earns offer after Kansas summer camp
The Kansas coaches held their first football camp of the summer and one of the standouts came from inside the state borders.
Bryson Hayes, a 2025 athlete from Maize, turned in a strong performance and left Lawrence with a scholarship offer.
Hayes caught the attention of everyone at camp in the beginning when they were running the 40-yard dash.
“The first thing they noticed was the 40 time at 4.3, so they made me run it again,” Hayes said. “They said I broke their stopwatches.”
Last season Hayes was part of an explosive offense at Maize that featured Avery Johnson at quarterback and wide receiver Bryce Cohoon.
It was the first year he played wide receiver.
“I played running back my whole life and this was the first year at receiver,” he said.
At KU’s camp he worked with the receiver group and Jayhawks receivers coach Terry Samuel. He visited Kansas this spring and spent time with several staff members.
“He's a great coach,” Hayes said of Samuel. “Earlier this spring I went on a visit there and we had a meeting. He just teaches me so many things that I would never think that I would need to know. But just a great coach and a great guy. Everyone there is just amazing. They're so helpful. I love everyone there.”
After his camp performance, Hayes holds his first Power Five offer.
“It's a great feeling,” he said. “It's a feeling of relief, and like all the hard work is finally starting to pay off. And I’ve just got to work harder now.”
Hayes has taken unofficial visits to Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Kansas State and USC. He plans to attend more camps this summer.
“I'm going to Iowa State and K State next week,” Hayes said. “And then I’m going to Nebraska. I might go to Notre Dame and Ole Miss invited me.”
Hayes is a multi-sport athlete. He ran on the 4x100 team finishing second at the state meet. This weekend he will travel to Texas for a baseball tournament. He hopes to continue his success at future football camps.
“I want to show everybody the speed, how they can use me in a game, and just how aggressive I am with the ball,” he said.