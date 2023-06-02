The Kansas coaches held their first football camp of the summer and one of the standouts came from inside the state borders.

Bryson Hayes, a 2025 athlete from Maize, turned in a strong performance and left Lawrence with a scholarship offer.

Hayes caught the attention of everyone at camp in the beginning when they were running the 40-yard dash.

“The first thing they noticed was the 40 time at 4.3, so they made me run it again,” Hayes said. “They said I broke their stopwatches.”

Last season Hayes was part of an explosive offense at Maize that featured Avery Johnson at quarterback and wide receiver Bryce Cohoon.

It was the first year he played wide receiver.

“I played running back my whole life and this was the first year at receiver,” he said.