Before being eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals last month, Christian Braun had tasted nothing but success in his previous two postseason runs. After helping Kansas win its second National Championship under Bull Self, Braun played a role in the Denver Nuggets winning a World Championship in his rookie season.

Braun, following his rookie season, returned home a World Champion and, shortly thereafter, conducted his first youth basketball camp at Drive5. While the name of the location has changed, Braun is back in Overland Park, Kan., conducting his youth basketball camp.

Bruan, after a short period of time, took a break from the action to talk about his decision to bring back his youth camp.

“A lot of people in this gym mean a lot to me,” Christian Braun told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve seen a lot of these kids grow up at Coach (Ed) Fritz’s camps, so a lot of people in this room have done a lot of things for me. It means more to me to just come back and help out.

“Hopefully, I inspire somebody,” he added. “Hopefully, one of that guys that’s working the camp, I get to help them out, too. A lot of people in this room mean the world to me and they’ve helped me along my journey.”

A year ago, Braun arrived at his first youth basketball camp as a World Champion. He was hoping to stake that claim again this season, but the Denver Nuggets were eliminated in game No. 7 of the Western Conference semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves. \

Braun, standing off to the side of the main court at Radiant Church, talked about how tough this past season was, especially how the season ended for Denver.

“It was tough, especially after the loss,” said Braun. “That’s not something I felt, you know, in a long time, or something I ever wanted to feel. You’ve got to understand that you’re going to lose, but I just thought this year we had an amazing chance to go back-to-back.

“You don’t get many chances like this to go back-to-back, especially when your team is healthy,” he added. “I wanted to capitalize on that opportunity and we didn’t do it, so that obviously hurts. We’ve got next year to bounce back, be better next year, and win it next year. I understand there are more opportunities, but it definitely stings when you think that you’re the best team in the league and it doesn’t happen your way.”



