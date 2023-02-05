“I'd just say walking through that building and just feeling the family aspect of it,” he said. “That's something that really drew me in. And then also, just the people. The people there were amazing. The guys who hosted me and showed me around were awesome. I loved the coaching staff. Those are the people I really want to spend my time with every day.”

“I'd say from the moment I stepped on campus, I could just tell that program's a family and I knew I really wanted to be a part of it,” Ballard said. “As I kept going through, I kept envisioning myself on campus, and that's really how I grew to love it. It was awesome.”

Cole Ballard said it did not take long to be impressed with the Kansas football program when he went on his official visit.

Quarterback Ben Easters was his host and he saw the same type of close-knit relationship with the players like he experienced in the Anderson Family Football Complex with the coaches.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It didn't matter what position you were, what side of the ball you were on, all those guys were close. And being around Ben, he really showed that. As a quarterback, you have to do that, but I feel like he went out of his way to really connect with guys and that was something I really loved being around him.”

For Ballard it will be an opportunity to move back to an area close to where he used to live. He lived in Overland Park when his father Chris Ballard was the Director of Football Operations for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. He is currently the general manager for the Indianapolis Colts.

“It's really exciting, just to know that I'm going to have people there and I'm going to have a support system around me outside of the football team is awesome,” Ballard said. “It'll be nice to go back because I haven't gone back often. My visit was the first time I've been back in probably three or four years, so it's awesome to go back.”

When Ballard was doing his photo shoot on the visit Jalon Daniels walked in and talked with quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski. He noticed the relationship the players have with the coaches.

“You can tell he really cares for his guys and what they can give him in return on the field is incredible,” Ballard said of Zebrowski. “I was just doing my photos and JD walks in the room and just starts talking to him, so that really shows the relationships that he builds with guys, and the relationship that we've already built is amazing.”

This season Ballard threw for over 1600 yards and 11 touchdowns with 650 yards rushing and 13 TDs. He took an official visit to Wisconsin and had other schools recruiting him. He is happy with his decision and can focus on the future.

“It's something that's been a weight on my shoulders for a long time,” he said. “And I feel like that weight has been taken off me. But there's still a lot of work to be done and a long way to go. It's so exciting to have it over with. This is the stuff you dream about as a little kid, and now that it's finally here.”