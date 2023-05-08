“I like the way the program runs itself,” he said. “The way everybody kept telling me how the program is on the rise, and I realized that myself. Before this even started, I realized Kansas is on the rise. That's what I like about Kansas. I like a program that is building something, and I can tell that's what is going on at Kansas. I really feel there is something special.”

Maxson met with several coaches during his visit and learned more about the Jayhawks program. He has been communicating with the staff but got to see the direction of the program in person.

“I love the college town feel,” Maxson said. “I feel like the biggest thing that stood out to me were the locations, how everything was so compacted and everything's so close to campus. I really liked that. I liked how everything's so accessible just off the campus.”

On his visit he got a tour of the campus and that stood out to him.

Maxson, one of the top safety prospects in the country, from Clear Lake (Tex.), took an unofficial visit to Kansas last month and has scheduled an official visit for June.

Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace recruits Maxson’s area. Wallace helped get the recruiting started and it became a team effort after the initial process.

“Coach Wallace, he's a cool guy,” Maxson said. “He's one of the coaches that I was in contact with from the start. He's been a real help. He asked plenty of questions and I've asked him as many questions as I could. Just really getting to know each other on a relationship basis and just getting to know each other.

“I’ve also talked to Coach Borland, Coach Leipold, and Coach Simpson. I talked to the whole coaching staff. I talked to a lot of the coaches, and I liked all of them there. They’ve all got some type of grit in them, and I like that in coaches. I like a coach that'll push me to my best ability.”

Maxson said he will make another trip to Kansas, this time for an official visit.

“I'm going to looking forward to it being out there again,” Maxson said. “I liked my first visit out there. And it meant a lot to me and my mom, because it took a lot for us to get out, and them showing the hospitality that they showed us was really heartwarming.”

He said several schools are showing strong interest including TCU, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Houston, Miami, Arizona State, and USC among many others.

He has been on a lot of unofficial visits and looks forward to taking officials this summer. When it comes to deciding on his final destination he is looking for a school and staff who will be there to support him.

“The people, the community, and the coaching staff are the main things,” he said. “I care a lot about football. And when I play football, it's something that is a relief to me in some type of way. And I feel like having a coaching staff behind my back, that understands where I'm coming from, understands why I do this game every day a lot, and why I come in and out every day.

“I feel like having that support behind me, having the discipline of college football is very important. And I'm looking forward to the best support and the best family knit-type team as I can get so I know that in any case I have the support behind me.”