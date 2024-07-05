“I have a good relationship with Panagos and Coach Leipold and I talk with Coach Panagos a lot,” Jones said. “I loved my visit.”

Jones took his official visit to Kansas on June 21 and committed to the coaching staff before he left campus. He said there was a good connection with Jim Panagos and Lance Leipold.

Darrion Jones is one of the most recent recruits to give the Jayhawks a verbal commitment. Jones, a three-star defensive back from Cape Coral, Fla., went on the record to talk about his decision.

Panagos started recruiting Jones at the start of the year. That is part of his recruiting territory and after the Jayhawks offered Brian Borland assisted in the recruiting efforts.

“Coach Panagos is good with recruiting, and I like the fact that he keeps it real with me,” he said. “Nothing is promised, and I have to get to KU and work for sure. I already know what I have to do. I just have to work and get better.”

Safety Devin Dye was his host on the visit.

“He was cool, and we played some games,” Jones said. “We had good conversations. I loved being around him and the players for sure.”

The recruiting process started early in Jones high school career. He only attended one camp, but he played well at the South Florida event after his freshman season. That is when he earned early offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, Missouri, and several other programs.

“After that camp at USF, they started calling,” he said. “They came to see my freshman and sophomore year. Coaches started coming to see me, and they were watching our practices.

On film he plays different positions in the defensive backfield. Although he plays cornerback he is projected to play safety for the Jayhawks.

“I feel like it's kind of the same,” Jones said. “Just me being in the middle of the field and playing. Safeties takes a lot of responsibility, and I don't mind playing safety. It doesn't matter where they put me. I'm going to play regardless. I love corner, but I am here to just play.”