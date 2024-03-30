Here are a few comments from Neal and everything he had to say meeting with reporters today.

Kansas running back Devin Neal returned for his senior season. He looks back on his decision to finish out his eligibility, the talent in the running back room, and learning new things offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is installing.

What is your impression of the running back room...

I'm really impressed with their process and how they go about it, and, you know, it's also really important for us as older guys in the program to kind of lead them the way. To show them what to do and how to take care of their body, how to take care of film, and how to just prepare each and every day and have the right mindset for this game.

I've just been really impressed with how they're going about. They're really mature and obviously there's a big game speed difference, especially with them being so fresh out of high school. So it's really cool to see them grow each and every day and become the running back they want to be.





Was there one thing that changed majorly or was just a culmination of a lot of things that made you return...

No, it was just a combination of a lot of things, and I didn't want to go into and feel regret. You know, I just wanted to make a good decision. I mean, regardless, I wasn't going to be 100% either way, and hindsight's always 2020, so it was just being more comfortable with whatever decision I was going to make, and so I spent more time reflecting in that way.





Is it weird to think you won't be playing here at home...

Honestly, you know, someone asked me that the other day is like, do you kind of miss the fact that you won't play there? And honestly, you know, I'd love to play in The Booth one more season, but, you know, football is football, and wherever we play at, we're gonna lace them up and play the same way.





How was the scrimmage today...

I just think we're installing a lot of new things with Coach Grimes, so it's been unique and just learning. It's almost kind of like the beginning when Coach K was here. Coach Leipold is inventing a new offense, so it's been unique. It's been fun to watch, too, and just learning different things from a different perspective, too. So I think it's going well, though. And obviously, there's learning curves, but we'll be all right.

