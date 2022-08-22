Eriq Gilyard said linebackers have improved since spring

Eriq Gilyard had 200 tackles playing for Central Florida and transferred to KU last semester. He said the linebackers have improved a lot since spring football and gives his take on fall camp.

- Gilyard talked about fall camp and getting adjusted to the system

- He said they have a very good group of linebackers

- Gilyard said it isn't just the transfers, but current players have improved

- They have taken big steps since the spring

- He talks about going against the running backs every day

- What it is like to play for LB coach Chris Simpson