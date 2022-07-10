Four-Star SG Taison Chatman talks KU visit: Plans to trim list soon

Taison Chatman, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard from Totino Grace High School in Fridley, Minn., recently took an official visit to Kansas. Chatman, the No. 69 ranked player in the 2023 class, is being heavily recruited by the likes of Kansas, Connecticut, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Louisville, Marquette, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Texas, Texas Tech, Virginia, Washington State, Xavier, Kansas State, and others.

For the very latest on Taison Chatman, click here.



