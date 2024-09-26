PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Grimes talks Kansas’ offensive philosophy, ways to improve ahead of TCU

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

Kansas’ offense looked a bit more comfortable against West Virginia on Saturday. The Jayhawks ran the ball well and Jalon Daniels took a step forward. Yet, Kansas was stagnant on its last two drives and ended up losing 32-28.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about how Kansas can continue to improve on offense, talked a bit about the offense’s philosophy, and what he sees from TCU.


Kansas needs to improve in pass protection and get more explosive plays

While Grimes said that the offense’s performance on Saturday was an improvement, he also recognized they’re not where they need to be yet. One area that can be improved is in pass protection. While Daniels was only sacked twice, the multiple hurries and pressures had an impact on him.

“There are times when the protection isn't as good as it could be, and that's the case for every college team,” Grimes said. “I mention it because I do think it's something that goes unnoticed a little bit. And JD masks a lot of those problems because there are a lot of times where he makes up for deficiencies by being able to scramble and make a play with his feet.”

Mistakes, whether it be interceptions, penalties, or quarterback hurries, are also something that Kansas needs to shore up. Grimes described these mistakes as momentum shifters and said explosive plays can overcome the miscues.

“Teams can often handle a few mistakes if there are enough big plays to overcome those mistakes,” Grimes said. “We’ve got to cut down on some of those mistakes. And so if you’re not going to have enough big plays, you’ve got to drastically cut down on those [mistakes] so that you can stay ahead of the chains and methodically move the ball.”

However, Grimes said the long, methodical drives are not how most colleges want to win football games.

“They win with having enough explosives to overcome the mistakes when they happen,” Grimes said. “I thought we were closer to that this past week.”

Grimes said that in order to get more explosive plays, Kansas needs to have better pass protection and Daniels and the wide receivers need to have more “synchronicity.”

Grimes wants to see better protection and more explosive plays from the offense
Grimes wants to see better protection and more explosive plays from the offense

Grimes wants to be a pro-style, unpredictable offense

These were two of the main pillars under Andy Kotelnicki as well. Grimes said that the Jayhawks were not a tempo offense, although there are situations where playing faster might be a benefit. Kansas wants to mirror the types of offenses that are run on Sundays.

“If you watch football on Saturday and you watch football on Sundays, often you see two different styles,” Grimes said. “And the ones on Saturday you don’t see nearly as much [with] college teams. Changing of personnel, shifts, motions, multiple types of presentations, play presentation, whereas, in the NFL, you do see a whole lot more of that, and that's more our style.”

Earlier this week, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said Kansas runs the ball more on third and medium than anyone he’s ever seen. Grimes said that tendency is in an effort to be balanced and unpredictable.

“That’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do is run the ball and be balanced on third down,” Grimes said. “Third and long is a time, medium or long traditionally, where everybody assumes it’s going to be pass and not only pass but drop back pass. And so, you're putting your offensive lineman in the worst possible position if that's all you're doing. Obviously, when you have a yard line to make, you'd like to be able to get that with a throw. But sometimes when the defense is defending the pass, that's the best time to run the football. I've really attempted to stay unpredictable in those situations.”

Grimes said running the ball on third down also avoids “momentum-changers,” such as interceptions, strip sacks, and fumbles. It also allows the Jayhawks to gain some of the yardage and go for it on fourth down depending on the situation.

When it comes to the start of games, Grimes said Kansas has a list of openers that usually ends up taking the Jayhawks throughout their first couple of drives.


TCU looking to improve its run defense

The Horned Frogs’ struggles on defense this season have been largely due to the inability to stop the run. UCF, who leads college football in rushing yards per game, ran for 289 yards in a comeback win over TCU. SMU put up 66 points and 238 rushing yards.

“They’ve [TCU] started out decent in games and then at some point lost the momentum and lost their ability to stop the run and then got on top of them a bit,” Grimes said. “I’m sure they’re looking to make corrections just like we are on things.”

Grimes added that TCU has a unique third-down pass-rush package, saying “It’ll be interesting to see how they play that.”


Move to the box beneficial for Daniels, Grimes sees field better

Grimes and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski switched places ahead of the TCU game, with Zebrowski moving back to the sideline and Grimes going back to the box.

“I think he [Daniels] was comfortable with it, but I think it was a positive move for us,” Grimes said.

The box view allowed Grimes to see the field better, saying “You have a better feel for what’s actually happening.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZ3JpbWVzLXRhbGtzLWthbnNhcy1vZmZlbnNpdmUtcGhpbG9zb3Bo eS13YXlzLXRvLWltcHJvdmUtYWhlYWQtb2YtdGN1IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZrYW5zYXMucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZncmltZXMtdGFsa3Mta2Fuc2FzLW9mZmVuc2l2 ZS1waGlsb3NvcGh5LXdheXMtdG8taW1wcm92ZS1haGVhZC1vZi10Y3UmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzEwNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=