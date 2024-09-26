Kansas’ offense looked a bit more comfortable against West Virginia on Saturday. The Jayhawks ran the ball well and Jalon Daniels took a step forward. Yet, Kansas was stagnant on its last two drives and ended up losing 32-28.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about how Kansas can continue to improve on offense, talked a bit about the offense’s philosophy, and what he sees from TCU.





Kansas needs to improve in pass protection and get more explosive plays

While Grimes said that the offense’s performance on Saturday was an improvement, he also recognized they’re not where they need to be yet. One area that can be improved is in pass protection. While Daniels was only sacked twice, the multiple hurries and pressures had an impact on him.

“There are times when the protection isn't as good as it could be, and that's the case for every college team,” Grimes said. “I mention it because I do think it's something that goes unnoticed a little bit. And JD masks a lot of those problems because there are a lot of times where he makes up for deficiencies by being able to scramble and make a play with his feet.”

Mistakes, whether it be interceptions, penalties, or quarterback hurries, are also something that Kansas needs to shore up. Grimes described these mistakes as momentum shifters and said explosive plays can overcome the miscues.

“Teams can often handle a few mistakes if there are enough big plays to overcome those mistakes,” Grimes said. “We’ve got to cut down on some of those mistakes. And so if you’re not going to have enough big plays, you’ve got to drastically cut down on those [mistakes] so that you can stay ahead of the chains and methodically move the ball.”

However, Grimes said the long, methodical drives are not how most colleges want to win football games.

“They win with having enough explosives to overcome the mistakes when they happen,” Grimes said. “I thought we were closer to that this past week.”

Grimes said that in order to get more explosive plays, Kansas needs to have better pass protection and Daniels and the wide receivers need to have more “synchronicity.”