Jalen Todd got a head start on his career enrolling at Kansas early. That gave him an opportunity to learn from players like Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant and take advantage of the strength and conditioning program.

Todd added 30 pounds since arriving in January and talks about the nutrition and strength training playing a big part.

The former four-star cornerback gave an update on fall camp, going up against the receivers in practice and how KU is becoming a pipeline to players in the Detroit.