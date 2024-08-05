Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski gives his take on several areas analyzing the quarterbacks through fall camp. He met with the media on Monday and here are some of this thoughts along with the full interview including the competition going on at backup quarterback.

How has the competition between Cole and Isaiah for that spot?

It's always a competition, man. You know that. But it has been, I think, and, you know, the background with Isaiah, his athleticism, you guys saw him in the springtime. The ability to make plays, and coming from a winning program, winning state championship, helps the understanding of what it takes to be successful. I think we sometimes undervalue the fact, especially the quarterback position, of how important it is of coming from a winning program or being a winner, or winning a lot. Understanding what it takes to win. I think it has been. It's been a really good competition. I think whenever it's so unique, the room is so. I got the best room in the country. I mean, they are great guys and young men, we have a blast, like, so I never. It is competition, but they root and pull for each other.

Even when Jason's here, too. It's kind of not like, oh, I hope that kid doesn't do well so I can get to play. They pull for each other, and they're as excited when someone else makes a play as they are when they make their own play. So, yes, there's competition going, but it never feels like it is, but it has to because, you know, and I know I've told you, with Jason and Cole, competition makes the next guy better. I really believe. It happened back in Buffalo. Tyree Jackson got hurt. Joe Anderson came in, played great. He gets hurt. Tyree comes back and plays great. You know, all the stories we hear of, like, Kurt Warner's and someone goes down, or Tom Brady would, or whatever happens, you gotta be ready.