Kansas' upcoming men's basketball's non-conference schedule once again features a loaded slate as the Jayhawks celebrate the 70th season inside historic Allen Fieldhouse in 2024-25.

Fans will get a first look at an enhanced Allen Fieldhouse at the 40th Annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, October 18. Details on Late Night will be released at a later date.

Following a home exhibition contest against Washburn on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Kansas will open the regular season by hosting Howard on Monday, Nov. 4. The Howard game will mark the second consecutive season that KU begins the year hosting an HBCU opponent. The contest celebrates University of Kansas alum and legendary coach John McClendon and the McLendon Leadership Initiative. Last season, Kansas hosted North Carolina Central.

In its second game of the 2024-25 campaign, KU will host fellow Blue Blood North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 8. It will be the two schools' first contest since the 2022 NCAA National Championship title game won by the Jayhawks.

Kansas will play Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Following the Michigan State contest, Kansas will return home for two games against Oakland on Saturday, Nov. 16 and UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday, Nov. 19.KU will face another fellow Blue Blood when it plays Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Vegas Showdown in Las Vegas. In the second game of the Vegas Showdown, Kansas will host Furman on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Allen Fieldhouse.KU will play at Creighton on Dec. 4, in the Big 12-Big EAST Battle. The Jayhawks will then play at former conference foe Missouri on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Mizzou Arena.

Kansas will close out the non-conference portion of the season hosting NC State on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Brown on Sunday, Dec. 22

.In 2023-24, Kansas ranked third in NCAA Division I in strength of schedule, marking the 10th time under head coach Bill Self the Jayhawks have recorded a top-three toughest schedule in the nation. Under Self, Kansas has been ranked in the top 10 in strength of schedule 14 times in his 21 seasons at KU.In late June, the Big 12 announced its men's basketball opponent matrix for this upcoming season, which will combine with the non-conference schedule. In the 20-game league schedule, Kansas will host Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia as home-only opponents and will have league road games at BYU, Utah, TCU, Baylor, and Cincinnati. KU will play home-and-home conference contests against Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Houston, and UCF. Specific dates and times for the Big 12 slate, along with television details will be announced later. The conference men's basketball schedule will begin in late December with the Big 12 Championship running March 11-15 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missour.

Kansas finished the 2023-24 season with a 23-11 (10-8 Big 12) record. Preseason No. 1, Kansas was ranked in every Associated Press Poll in 2023-24, including 17 weeks in the AP Top 10. Additionally, Kansas advanced to its 51st all-time NCAA Tournament, including its 34th in the last 35 seasons.

Communication for renewing Kansas men's basketball season tickets will be sent out later today.

Kansas Men's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule (Home games in ALL CAPS; Times and TV to be announced later)

Oct. 18 (Fri.) – LATE NIGHT IN THE PHOG

Oct. 29 (Tue.) – WASHBURN (EXHIBITION)

Nov. 4 (Mon.) – HOWARD

Nov. 8 (Fri.) – NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 12 (Tue.) – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, Atlanta)

Nov. 16 (Sat.) – OAKLAND

Nov. 19 (Tue.) – UNC-WILMINGTON

Nov. 26 (Tue.) – vs. Duke (Vegas Showdown, Las Vegas)

Nov. 30 (Sat.) – FURMAN (Vegas Showdown)

Dec. 4 (Wed.) – at Creighton (Big 12-Big EAST Challenge)

Dec. 8 (Sun.) – at Missouri

Dec. 14 (Sat.) – NC State

Dec. 22 (Sun.) – BROWN

Big 12 Scheduling Opponent Matrix (20-game schedule)Home opponents only - Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West VirginiaRoad opponents only - BYU, Utah, TCU, Baylor, CincinnatiHome-and-Home opponents - Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Houston, UCF

