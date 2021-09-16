 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Baylor predictions, David Lawrence, recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 07:39:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Baylor predictions, David Lawrence, recruiting

Slant Staff
Podcast

- We take a look back at the Coastal Carolina game and talk about the improvements.

- We preview the Baylor game and give our predictions

- Kansas color analyst David Lawrence joins us to talk about the program and Lance Leipold

- Our final take on realignment and how things will likely slow down

- Hearing the Kansas coaches could be out in full force around the area on Friday

- The first group of unofficial visitors expected for the Baylor game


