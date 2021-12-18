Terrence Samuel was the first choice for Leipold

Lance Leipold’s signing day press conference was not all about recruiting. The Jayhawks head coach took the last portion to talk about hiring Terrence Samuel who will serve as the new receivers coach.

Samuel will replace Emmett Jones who left for Texas Tech.

Leipold moved fast to speak with Samuel, who was working as the wide receivers coach at Syracuse. He said he communicated with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, had conversations with Samuel and shortly after he was on a plane headed to Lawrence.

Once Leipold started the process with Samuel, he also connected him with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski.

“You're going to hear me talk a lot about alignment and continuity and things like that,” Leipold said. “He (Samuel) was the first guy I thought of. I had Andy get on the phone with him. Then the next day Jim and he got together and then shortly thereafter he was probably on a plane.

Leipold continued: “I’m excited about him. His wife, Jacqueline is from Holdrege, Nebraska. Another family that has ties to the area, which for us is going to be important as we build our program is that hopefully that family tie keeps the connection that we keep good staff continuity as well.”