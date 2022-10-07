Travis Goff talked more about his announcement today about the facility upgrades coming to Anderson Family Football Complex and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

"No more important time than now," Goff said.

He said the goal is to change the fan experience and it will be a project taken on by the whole community.

The price in the Board of Regents report is listed at $350 million but Goff said that is to be determined.

Lance Leipold will have input on the changes and will be involved. Goff said this project was going to get done whether the team was 5-0 or not.

