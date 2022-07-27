Where things stand with some prospects in the 2023 class

Mikey Williams, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard from San Ysidro High School in San Diego, Calf., has already taken an official visit to Kansas. The No. 19 ranked player in the 2023 class arrived in Lawrence for his visit on June 19. The same can be said for Taison Chatman (6/25/22), the 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard from Totino Race High School in Fridley, Minn., as well as Chris Johnson (7/25/22), the 6-foot-6, 192-pound shooting guard from Montverde (FL) Academy.

Dennis Evans, the 7-foot-2, 210-pound center from Hillcrest High School in Riverside, Calif., has scheduled an official visit to Kansas, with others expected to follow in the future.

